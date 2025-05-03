Australia Decides: Labor Poised for Victory Amid Trump's Shadow

Australians cast their votes in a national election on Saturday, with early polls suggesting a potential victory for Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese against conservative rival Peter Dutton. The electoral atmosphere is clouded by anxieties over Donald Trump's unpredictable international dealings.

Despite major parties emphasizing cost-of-living issues, Trump's policies have turned global uncertainties into a focal point for voters. Albanese presents the election as a choice between Labor's stability and the 'cuts and chaos' of the Liberal-National coalition.

While Dutton attempts to reassure Australians by addressing immediate financial concerns, the specter of Trump looms large. With a preference for change tempered by risk aversion, the result might see Labor relying on minor parties and independents to form a government.

