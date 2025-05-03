Left Menu

Judge Strikes Down Trump's Executive Order Targeting Perkins Coie

A federal judge overturned Donald Trump's executive order targeting Perkins Coie, citing violations of free speech and due process. The order, aimed at law firms opposing him, was seen as an attack on constitutional principles. The ruling is a setback for Trump's legal maneuvers against the firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 04:49 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 04:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge has voided former President Donald Trump's executive order against law firm Perkins Coie, declaring it a violation of the U.S. Constitution's free speech and due process protections. The order was criticized for settling personal disputes with punitive government action.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell issued a decisive ruling condemning Trump's order, the first of many aimed at law firms that have legally challenged him or represented political adversaries. Howell's sharply worded opinion called the executive order an attack on foundational principles of American law.

Perkins Coie, which represented Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign, sued over the order, citing First and Fifth Amendment violations. Other firms targeted by Trump have also taken legal action, while some have made deals to avoid punitive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

