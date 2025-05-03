Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles
Top U.S. and Japanese officials met in Washington for 'frank and constructive' trade discussions, yet both sides differ on easing tariffs. While U.S. officials are optimistic about reducing the trade deficit, Japanese accounts show reluctance over high tariffs, specifically on autos. The next meeting is scheduled for May.
Top officials from the United States and Japan struggled to find common ground in trade discussions on Thursday, as differing perspectives on tariffs overshadowed the talks. While U.S. representatives expressed optimism, highlighting Japan's quick engagement, Japanese media delivered a more pessimistic outlook.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other American officials pushed for easing non-tariff measures, while Japan sought clarity on tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. Despite discussions aimed at economic security and bilateral cooperation, key issues remain unresolved, particularly around auto, steel, and aluminum tariffs.
With high-stakes negotiations continuing into May, questions persist over whether Japan can reduce its trade surplus without impacting employment. A 10% U.S. tariff increase looms over Japan, adding urgency to the ongoing discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
