Singapore's Pivotal Polls: GE2025 at the Crossroads

The 2025 Singapore General Election sees 2,758,846 voters at the polls. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong seeks a renewed mandate amid global trade tensions and key domestic issues like housing and employment. With 211 candidates contesting 92 seats, the election's outcome will impact Singapore's economic and diplomatic trajectory.

Singapore | Updated: 03-05-2025 08:18 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 08:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Singapore
  • Singapore

On Saturday, over 2.7 million Singaporean voters turned up at 1,240 polling stations across the island for the pivotal 16th General Election 2025. Firstly, this election is crucial as Singapore faces potential economic challenges due to trade tariffs from its significant trading partner, the United States.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who has almost completed a year in office, is vying for another term. His party, the People's Action Party (PAP), aims to continue its longstanding governance since the island nation gained independence. However, the trade tensions with the U.S. and China, along with domestic issues like the rising cost of living and foreign worker influx, form the core challenges in this election.

Polling lasted from 8 am to 8 pm, with results anticipated late on Saturday night. Among the 92 contested seats, 211 candidates are vying for position, representing various political factions. Globally connected corporations are keenly observing the election outcome, as it could dictate Singapore's future economic path.

(With inputs from agencies.)

