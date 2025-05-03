Singapore's Pivotal Polls: GE2025 at the Crossroads

On Saturday, over 2.7 million Singaporean voters turned up at 1,240 polling stations across the island for the pivotal 16th General Election 2025. Firstly, this election is crucial as Singapore faces potential economic challenges due to trade tariffs from its significant trading partner, the United States.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who has almost completed a year in office, is vying for another term. His party, the People's Action Party (PAP), aims to continue its longstanding governance since the island nation gained independence. However, the trade tensions with the U.S. and China, along with domestic issues like the rising cost of living and foreign worker influx, form the core challenges in this election.

Polling lasted from 8 am to 8 pm, with results anticipated late on Saturday night. Among the 92 contested seats, 211 candidates are vying for position, representing various political factions. Globally connected corporations are keenly observing the election outcome, as it could dictate Singapore's future economic path.

(With inputs from agencies.)