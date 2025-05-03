Australia's Election: Labor Party vs. Trump Effect

Australians headed to the polls on Saturday for a national election where polling predictions favored Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labor Party over the conservative opposition, led by Peter Dutton. Global concerns, including the ripple effects of former U.S. President Donald Trump's unpredictable policies, have become a focal point in this election.

Both Labor and the opposition have campaigned on reducing cost-of-living pressures. Prime Minister Albanese, concluding a five-week campaign, emphasized his government's achievements in increasing real wages and decreasing inflation. He also promised further improvements in housing affordability and healthcare.

Opposition leader Dutton, meanwhile, attempted to rally support for the Liberal-National coalition but struggled against perceptions of being a 'Trump-lite' figure. Voter sentiment seemed to be swaying towards Labor, as many Australians expressed concerns over rising tariffs and economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)