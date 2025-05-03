Conservative Challenge: Kim Moon Soo Wins Presidential Nomination

Kim Moon Soo, a former Labour Minister, has emerged as the presidential nominee for South Korea's principal conservative party. He now faces the daunting task of challenging liberal front-runner Lee Jae-myung in the June 3 election. With 56.5% support from the primary, Kim plans to consolidate conservative support to prevent vote fragmentation.

Political analysts suggest that Kim will need to collaborate with other conservative leaders, like ex-Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, to enhance the conservative bloc's electoral chances against Lee. Kim's victory comes amid a politically volatile atmosphere following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was ousted for imposing martial law.

While Kim respects the court's decision to dismiss Yoon, his opposition to the impeachment aligns him with the conservative grassroots. With Lee facing multiple criminal trials, the upcoming election becomes a significant crossroads for South Korean politics, filled with legal and political complexities.

