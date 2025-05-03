Left Menu

Medvedev Challenges Trump's Claim on World War Two Victory

Dmitry Medvedev criticized Donald Trump's claim that the U.S. played the most significant role in World War Two, calling it 'pretentious nonsense.' Medvedev, a former Russian president, emphasized the Soviet Union's sacrifices and asserted that Victory Day is rightfully celebrated on May 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-05-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 14:20 IST
Medvedev Challenges Trump's Claim on World War Two Victory
Medvedev
  • Country:
  • Russia

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, sharply criticized former U.S. President Donald Trump's recent statement claiming the United States was the leading force in winning World War Two. Medvedev described Trump's remarks as 'pretentious nonsense.'

Medvedev, who has taken a prominent anti-Western stance since the onset of the Ukraine conflict, responded amid ongoing diplomatic efforts between Washington and Moscow to find a resolution to the conflict. He countered Trump's proposed May 8 holiday commemorating the U.S. contribution to the war with a post on the VK social network.

The former Russian president underscored the Soviet Union's sacrifices, stating that Victory Day, celebrated on May 9, commemorates the 27 million Soviet lives lost in the fight against fascism. Medvedev asserted it would remain their victory, upholding the date as a key historical observance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025