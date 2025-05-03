Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, sharply criticized former U.S. President Donald Trump's recent statement claiming the United States was the leading force in winning World War Two. Medvedev described Trump's remarks as 'pretentious nonsense.'

Medvedev, who has taken a prominent anti-Western stance since the onset of the Ukraine conflict, responded amid ongoing diplomatic efforts between Washington and Moscow to find a resolution to the conflict. He countered Trump's proposed May 8 holiday commemorating the U.S. contribution to the war with a post on the VK social network.

The former Russian president underscored the Soviet Union's sacrifices, stating that Victory Day, celebrated on May 9, commemorates the 27 million Soviet lives lost in the fight against fascism. Medvedev asserted it would remain their victory, upholding the date as a key historical observance.

