Delhi School Fee Act: A New Chapter in Education Reform

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has taken decisive action by approving the School Fee Act, aimed at regulating fee hikes across private schools in the capital. This move is seen as a significant step in protecting students and their families from arbitrary increases in school fees.

Education Minister Ashish Sood criticized the former AAP administration for allowing what he described as exploitative fee practices and emphasized the new government's commitment to ending such practices. 'Our government has closed off ways through which children were used as tools for monetary exploitation,' he noted.

The new regulation introduces a three-tier committee system to govern fee adjustments, ensuring accountability and transparency. Schools found in breach of the new guidelines could face substantial fines. This initiative involves 1,677 private schools and reflects a structured approach to addressing a long-standing issue in the Delhi educational landscape.

