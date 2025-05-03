National Conference Leader Farooq Abdullah Calls for Unity in Aftermath of Terrorist Attack

In response to the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, National Conference head Farooq Abdullah on Saturday strongly condemned the incident, appealing for national unity against terrorism. In a conversation with ANI, Abdullah stated that the 'pot has overflowed,' emphasizing the urgent need to eradicate terrorism. He firmly asserted that Jammu and Kashmir has never aligned with Pakistan nor intends to in the future.

Abdullah expressed empathy for the victims and their families, recounting the story of a newlywed bride and a child who witnessed the horrors. He denounced the perpetrators of these atrocities, questioning their claims of faith. 'We are with the families affected by terrorism and assure them these sacrifices will not be in vain,' he pledged, insisting that the time for uprooting terrorism is now.

On a separate note, Abdullah criticized the Indus Waters Treaty, advocating for stronger measures against cross-border aggression. He highlighted the historic negligence towards Jammu and Kashmir during the treaty's signing and called for the Government of India to reconsider its terms. The former J-K Chief Minister invoked the historical pact's impact, advocating for justice and resources for the region's people.

Abdullah further criticized Pakistan's internal issues, notably in Balochistan and Sindh, underscoring India's non-violent stance inspired by Gandhi. He reflected on his dialogues with tourists in Pahalgam, drawing courage from their support. Abdullah extended an invitation to all Indians to visit and convey a strong message against terrorism and Pakistani interference.

Highlighting Kashmir's cultural and spiritual significance, Abdullah affirmed its place as India's crown, reiterating a steadfast refusal to connect with Pakistan. He noted his tenure's challenges and criticized political counterparts' past actions amid terrorism dilemmas. Abdullah appealed for a united front against terrorism instead of divisive discourse.

As the annual Amarnath Yatra approaches, Abdullah vocalized confidence in divine protection for pilgrims, urging participation in the sacred journey. Concluding his remarks, he reinforced a message of resilience and steadfastness amid ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)