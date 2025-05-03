DMK Condemns BJP's Alleged Misuse of Power
Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK condemned the BJP-led Centre for allegedly using central agencies for political vendetta. In a meeting, DMK President MK Stalin emphasized facing these challenges politically. The party plans public meetings to highlight its achievements and criticize the misuse of power by the central government.
The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has strongly criticized the BJP-led central government for what it alleges is the misuse of central agencies for 'vendetta politics'.
In a resolution adopted during a district secretaries meeting, DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin outlined plans to address these issues legally and engage the public through statewide meetings.
The DMK accuses the BJP of creating an 'undeclared Emergency' with raids in opposition-ruled states and vows to politically counter the threats posed to them by central agencies.
