Left Menu

DMK Condemns BJP's Alleged Misuse of Power

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK condemned the BJP-led Centre for allegedly using central agencies for political vendetta. In a meeting, DMK President MK Stalin emphasized facing these challenges politically. The party plans public meetings to highlight its achievements and criticize the misuse of power by the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-05-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 17:20 IST
DMK Condemns BJP's Alleged Misuse of Power
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has strongly criticized the BJP-led central government for what it alleges is the misuse of central agencies for 'vendetta politics'.

In a resolution adopted during a district secretaries meeting, DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin outlined plans to address these issues legally and engage the public through statewide meetings.

The DMK accuses the BJP of creating an 'undeclared Emergency' with raids in opposition-ruled states and vows to politically counter the threats posed to them by central agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025