Congress Calls for Fresh Elections Amid Manipur Crisis

In a fervent appeal for electoral change, the Congress has demanded fresh elections in the troubled state of Manipur, citing an ongoing humanitarian crisis that persists despite the imposition of President's rule. The party has pointed fingers at the central government's lack of adequate intervention, alleging that the violence is a manufactured crisis. With over 260 people killed and more than 70,000 displaced, the situation remains dire.
Addressing the press at the AICC headquarters, Saptagiri Ulaka, Congress' Manipur in-charge, criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the issue and international travels. Ulaka emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution and blamed the BJP for the instability. He insisted on immediate elections to restore a people's government that could effectively address the violence.
The Congress contends that the government's approach has been negligent and demanded transparency, including the release of the Ajay Lamba-led Commission of Inquiry's report. The Congress vows to continue advocating for Manipur's return to normalcy, highlighting their resolve to bring justice and peace to the region.
