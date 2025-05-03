Left Menu

Zelenskyy Rejects Kremlin's Ceasefire: A War of Words Precedes Victory Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Russia's three-day ceasefire proposal, coinciding with Victory Day, citing no guarantees for foreign dignitaries' safety attending the event. Kyiv seeks a 30-day truce, while Kremlin festivities proceed. Global figures face travel uncertainties amidst rising geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:56 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has turned down a Kremlin proposal for a three-day ceasefire set to coincide with the 80th anniversary of Victory Day.

He cautioned foreign dignitaries planning to attend the May 9 parade in Moscow that their safety could not be guaranteed, emphasizing Kyiv's call for a more extended 30-day ceasefire.

Amidst geopolitical complexities, including attendance uncertainties of global leaders, the Victory Day celebrations highlight ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

