Left Menu

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering Sirri Sureyya Onder

Sirri Sureyya Onder, a respected pro-Kurdish lawmaker pivotal in Turkey's efforts to resolve its conflict with the PKK, has passed away at 62. Known for his political influence and artistic pursuits, Onder was instrumental in peace talks and faced legal challenges due to his activism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 03-05-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 20:12 IST
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering Sirri Sureyya Onder
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Sirri Sureyya Onder, a key pro-Kurdish political figure and prominent advocate for peace with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), passed away on Saturday at the age of 62, according to his party's announcement. Onder was integral to Turkey's attempts to resolve the PKK conflict, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

Following a heart attack and aortic rupture two weeks ago, Onder was admitted to a hospital in Istanbul, where he underwent 12 hours of surgery and remained in intensive care for 18 days. Despite efforts, he succumbed to multiple organ failure, the hospital reported.

Renowned not only for his political endeavors but also for his artistic talents, Onder was a gifted director and screenwriter. His career was marked by his involvement in the PKK's unilateral ceasefire announcement and previous peace negotiations. His activism led to challenges, including imprisonment and a high-profile trial, though he maintained his influential role in Turkish politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025