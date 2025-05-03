A Legacy of Peace: Remembering Sirri Sureyya Onder
Sirri Sureyya Onder, a respected pro-Kurdish lawmaker pivotal in Turkey's efforts to resolve its conflict with the PKK, has passed away at 62. Known for his political influence and artistic pursuits, Onder was instrumental in peace talks and faced legal challenges due to his activism.
Sirri Sureyya Onder, a key pro-Kurdish political figure and prominent advocate for peace with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), passed away on Saturday at the age of 62, according to his party's announcement. Onder was integral to Turkey's attempts to resolve the PKK conflict, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives.
Following a heart attack and aortic rupture two weeks ago, Onder was admitted to a hospital in Istanbul, where he underwent 12 hours of surgery and remained in intensive care for 18 days. Despite efforts, he succumbed to multiple organ failure, the hospital reported.
Renowned not only for his political endeavors but also for his artistic talents, Onder was a gifted director and screenwriter. His career was marked by his involvement in the PKK's unilateral ceasefire announcement and previous peace negotiations. His activism led to challenges, including imprisonment and a high-profile trial, though he maintained his influential role in Turkish politics.
