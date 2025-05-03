Sudhakaran's Leadership Under Spotlight Amid Replacement Rumors

K Sudhakaran, the chief of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and a Lok Sabha MP, has stated that he is unaware of any intentions by the Congress party's leadership to replace him as the state president. He insisted he would oblige if such a decision were made.

In a conversation with reporters, Sudhakaran reflected on his discussions with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party stalwart Rahul Gandhi, clarifying that removal was not on the agenda. Instead, he chose to emphasize his commitment to the party's resolutions, whatever they may be.

Meanwhile, Congress member Shashi Tharoor voiced his support for Sudhakaran, saying that he sees no necessity for a change in leadership and urged the party to concentrate on strategies for the forthcoming local body elections. Tharoor highlighted Sudhakaran's effective leadership and the party's by-election victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)