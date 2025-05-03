Diplomacy Amid Tension: Pakistan's Response to Pahalgam Attack

In light of growing tensions, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that Pakistan maintained a measured and responsible stance following the Pahalgam terror attack, attributed by some to India's provocation.

During discussions with Turkiye Ambassador Dr. Irfan Neziroglu in Islamabad, Sharif articulated Pakistan's unwavering condemnation of terrorism in all forms while criticizing India's inability to present concrete evidence connecting Pakistan to the incident.

Sharif further called for a credible, transparent, and international investigation into the attack and expressed openness to Turkiye's participation, highlighting the deep-rooted brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkiye.

(With inputs from agencies.)