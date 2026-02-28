Ethnic Tensions in Manipur: A State Struggling for Harmony

Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla recently convened with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to deliberate on the state's ongoing ethnic strife, according to officials.

The meeting followed the establishment of a new government in February, succeeding a year-long President's rule amid escalating tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities. Since May 2023, the state has seen severe unrest following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' aimed at contesting the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Authorities are taking significant measures to address these challenges by seizing illegal weapons and destroying poppy fields, as well as attempting to ease ethnic tensions. At least 260 individuals, including members of both communities and security forces, have lost their lives, leaving many without homes.