Strengthening Ties: India and Angola Unite Against Terrorism

President Droupadi Murmu voiced strong condemnation of terrorism, emphasizing its impacts on humanity, during an official banquet for Angolan President Joao Lourenco, who was on his debut state visit to India.

Murmu praised Angola's significant contributions to fostering peace and stability across Africa and noted India's commitment to its partnerships with African nations.

The meeting coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's discussion with Lourenco, announcing a USD 200 million defense credit line to bolster India's strategic ties with Angola, especially following the Pahalgam terror attack.

