Strengthening Ties: India and Angola Unite Against Terrorism

President Droupadi Murmu reiterated the condemnation of terrorism and celebrated Angola's role in African stability during President Joao Lourenco's visit. Conversations emphasized India-Angola collaboration for global progress. Prime Minister Modi provided a defense credit line to Angola amidst heightened concerns over a recent terror attack in Kashmir.

President Droupadi Murmu voiced strong condemnation of terrorism, emphasizing its impacts on humanity, during an official banquet for Angolan President Joao Lourenco, who was on his debut state visit to India.

Murmu praised Angola's significant contributions to fostering peace and stability across Africa and noted India's commitment to its partnerships with African nations.

The meeting coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's discussion with Lourenco, announcing a USD 200 million defense credit line to bolster India's strategic ties with Angola, especially following the Pahalgam terror attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

