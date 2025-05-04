Left Menu

Japan and Assam Strengthen Ties Amid Parliamentary Dialogues

A Japanese Parliamentary delegation, led by Speaker Nukaga Fukushiro, met Assam Chief Minister Sarma, reinforcing ties under India's Act East Policy. The visit underscores economic, cultural collaborations and solidifies regional partnerships. Likewise, discussions with Lok Sabha Speaker focused on global peace and skilled human resource exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 08:16 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 08:16 IST
Japanese Parliamentary Delegation meets Assam CM Sarma (Photo/X/@himantabiswa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic engagement, a Japanese Parliamentary delegation, headed by Speaker Nukaga Fukushiro, met with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday. The visit marks a step forward in Japan and Assam's economic and cultural relations, in line with India's Act East Policy.

Chief Minister Sarma, reflecting on his recent visit to Tokyo, highlighted how it laid the groundwork for deeper engagement between Japanese institutions and Assam in various sectors. He emphasized enhancing partnership opportunities, aligning with initiatives like Advantage Assam 2.0.

The Japanese delegation also met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, condemning a terrorist attack and reaffirming Japan's support for India's anti-terrorism efforts. Discussions also touched on skilled workforce exchanges and infrastructure development in India's Northeast, underscoring the robust Indo-Japanese alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

