Japan and Assam Strengthen Ties Amid Parliamentary Dialogues

In a significant diplomatic engagement, a Japanese Parliamentary delegation, headed by Speaker Nukaga Fukushiro, met with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday. The visit marks a step forward in Japan and Assam's economic and cultural relations, in line with India's Act East Policy.

Chief Minister Sarma, reflecting on his recent visit to Tokyo, highlighted how it laid the groundwork for deeper engagement between Japanese institutions and Assam in various sectors. He emphasized enhancing partnership opportunities, aligning with initiatives like Advantage Assam 2.0.

The Japanese delegation also met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, condemning a terrorist attack and reaffirming Japan's support for India's anti-terrorism efforts. Discussions also touched on skilled workforce exchanges and infrastructure development in India's Northeast, underscoring the robust Indo-Japanese alliance.

