Milind Deora Criticizes Thackerays for 'Luxury Politics' Post-Pahalgam Attack

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora launched a vehement critique against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Sunday, attacking the party for its absence from an all-party meeting convened by the Centre after the Pahalgam terror attack. Deora lambasted the Thackeray family for partaking in what he termed 'luxury politics'.

Deora alleged the Thackeray family was vacationing in Europe during the Pahalgam attack and ignored Maharashtra Day entirely, reflecting a widening gap between them and state issues. According to Deora, there was no presence from the Shiv Sena (UBT) at the government's meeting nor acknowledgment of the state's significant day.

Highlighting a shift from grassroots to tourism-focused politics, Deora emphasized that Maharashtra requires dedicated leaders, not political figures who vacation amid crises. He commended DCM Eknath Shinde for leading by example, contrasting him to part-time politicians uninterested in the state's pressing matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)