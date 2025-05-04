Left Menu

Milind Deora Criticizes Thackerays for 'Luxury Politics' Post-Pahalgam Attack

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora has criticized the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) for their absence during the Centre's all-party meeting following the Pahalgam terror attack. He accused them of indulging in 'luxury politics' and being disconnected from Maharashtra's priorities, contrasting their behavior with committed leadership in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 12:24 IST
Milind Deora Criticizes Thackerays for 'Luxury Politics' Post-Pahalgam Attack
Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora launched a vehement critique against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Sunday, attacking the party for its absence from an all-party meeting convened by the Centre after the Pahalgam terror attack. Deora lambasted the Thackeray family for partaking in what he termed 'luxury politics'.

Deora alleged the Thackeray family was vacationing in Europe during the Pahalgam attack and ignored Maharashtra Day entirely, reflecting a widening gap between them and state issues. According to Deora, there was no presence from the Shiv Sena (UBT) at the government's meeting nor acknowledgment of the state's significant day.

Highlighting a shift from grassroots to tourism-focused politics, Deora emphasized that Maharashtra requires dedicated leaders, not political figures who vacation amid crises. He commended DCM Eknath Shinde for leading by example, contrasting him to part-time politicians uninterested in the state's pressing matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025