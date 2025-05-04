Left Menu

Surjewala Accuses Centre and State Leaders in Intensifying Haryana Water Crisis

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala criticizes Prime Minister Modi and state leaders for mishandling the water-sharing dispute affecting Haryana. He accuses Punjab of unprecedented actions at a centrally managed dam and blames the Centre for inaction, warning of dire agricultural impacts and urging immediate solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 14:04 IST
Congress MP Randeep Surjewala . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an intense critique, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala on Sunday blamed the central government, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for failing to address the escalating water-sharing dispute, which has plunged Haryana into a severe water crisis.

During a press conference, Surjewala lambasted both state leaders for prioritizing correspondence over crisis resolution, pointing out that dried-up ponds and delayed crop sowing reflect the dire situation. He accused the Modi government and the Power Ministry of ignoring their responsibility, despite overseeing the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

Surjewala also condemned Punjab's deployment of police at the Bhakra Nangal Dam as an unprecedented move to control Haryana's water share, criticizing the Centre for its inaction. He warned of prolonged political gain motives and potential instability between Punjab and Haryana, urging decisive intervention from Prime Minister Modi and the Union Power Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

