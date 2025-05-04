Surjewala Accuses Centre and State Leaders in Intensifying Haryana Water Crisis

In an intense critique, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala on Sunday blamed the central government, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for failing to address the escalating water-sharing dispute, which has plunged Haryana into a severe water crisis.

During a press conference, Surjewala lambasted both state leaders for prioritizing correspondence over crisis resolution, pointing out that dried-up ponds and delayed crop sowing reflect the dire situation. He accused the Modi government and the Power Ministry of ignoring their responsibility, despite overseeing the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

Surjewala also condemned Punjab's deployment of police at the Bhakra Nangal Dam as an unprecedented move to control Haryana's water share, criticizing the Centre for its inaction. He warned of prolonged political gain motives and potential instability between Punjab and Haryana, urging decisive intervention from Prime Minister Modi and the Union Power Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)