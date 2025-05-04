Xi Jinping and Putin Forge Stronger Ties Amid Global Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to visit Russia from May 7 to 10, where he will attend the Victory Day Parade in Moscow and engage in 'strategic communication' with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This visit comes amid global tensions, particularly due to pressures from the US administration.

This marks Xi's first visit to Russia since Donald Trump assumed the US presidency. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that discussions between Xi and Putin would cover key international and regional issues, including the ongoing Ukraine conflict and bilateral trade dynamics affected by reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US and China.

The visit seeks to solidify a comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between China and Russia under new global circumstances. Despite current geopolitical pressures, both nations aim to further strengthen their trade ties, with China being a major customer for Russian oil and gas, challenging US and EU dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)