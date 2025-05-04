Congress vs. BJP: Opposition Sparks Debate Over Pahalgam Attack Response

In a heated political exchange, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai has criticized the central government's approach to counterterrorism, especially following the Pahalgam attack. Rai accused the government of bloated rhetoric, pointing out that even with high-tech Rafale jets at their disposal, actionable steps have been insufficient.

Displaying a toy plane adorned with lemon and chillies, commonly believed to ward off evil, Rai mocked the government's readiness, asking when substantive action would come. BJP leader CR Kesavan rebuked Rai's comments, stating that such remarks dishearten the nation's armed forces and questioned the loyalty of Congress leaders.

In response to the attack that claimed 26 lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration emphasized a robust counterterrorism stance, giving armed forces full operational freedom. The government, aiming to hold perpetrators accountable, has convened an all-party meeting and plans comprehensive diplomatic measures, signaling a stern message to Pakistan.

