Political Sparring: Deora Targets Thackerays Over Europe Vacation

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora criticized Uddhav Thackeray for vacationing in Europe during a crisis in Pahalgam, contrasting it with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's actions. Deora highlighted the Thackerays' absence during critical moments and praised Shinde for assisting victims and honoring heroes, stressing the need for committed leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 19:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora launched a scathing critique against Uddhav Thackeray for vacationing in Europe while a crisis unfolded in Pahalgam.

Deora, in a post on X, contrasted Thackeray's absence with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's proactive assistance to victims during the turmoil.

He emphasized the necessity of committed leaders, arguing Maharashtra needs 'warriors on duty, not part-time politicians on holiday.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

