Maharashtra Acts Fast to Rescue Stranded Citizens Amid Conflict

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has taken swift action to repatriate 164 citizens stranded in the UAE amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, according to his office on Tuesday.

Two aircraft have been chartered to fly into Fujairah Airport and are set to bring the stranded residents, including 84 students from the Pune-based Indira School of Business Studies, back to Mumbai. Flights are scheduled for 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm arrivals. The operation highlights Maharashtra's proactive approach in response to the sudden conflict in West Asia.

The situation, monitored closely by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has necessitated the setup of a WhatsApp helpline in collaboration with the Indian People's Forum in Dubai, providing critical assistance to those affected. Meanwhile, the geopolitical tensions have led to airspace closures, significantly disrupting flights and leaving passengers, like Congress MP Kalyan Kale, stranded in the region.

