Left Menu

Maharashtra Acts Fast to Rescue Stranded Citizens Amid Conflict

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has arranged two aircraft to bring back 164 citizens stranded in the UAE due to the US-Israel-Iran conflict. The state government has set up a helpline, and CM Devendra Fadnavis and Minister Girish Mahajan are coordinating rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 12:40 IST
Maharashtra Acts Fast to Rescue Stranded Citizens Amid Conflict
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has taken swift action to repatriate 164 citizens stranded in the UAE amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, according to his office on Tuesday.

Two aircraft have been chartered to fly into Fujairah Airport and are set to bring the stranded residents, including 84 students from the Pune-based Indira School of Business Studies, back to Mumbai. Flights are scheduled for 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm arrivals. The operation highlights Maharashtra's proactive approach in response to the sudden conflict in West Asia.

The situation, monitored closely by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has necessitated the setup of a WhatsApp helpline in collaboration with the Indian People's Forum in Dubai, providing critical assistance to those affected. Meanwhile, the geopolitical tensions have led to airspace closures, significantly disrupting flights and leaving passengers, like Congress MP Kalyan Kale, stranded in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Students Safely Relocated Amidst Intensifying West Asia Conflict

Indian Students Safely Relocated Amidst Intensifying West Asia Conflict

 Iran
2
Tensions Escalate: Afghan-Pakistani Conflict Takes Toll on Civilians

Tensions Escalate: Afghan-Pakistani Conflict Takes Toll on Civilians

 Global
3
Turbulence on the High Seas: Indian Seafarers Caught in Middle Eastern Conflict

Turbulence on the High Seas: Indian Seafarers Caught in Middle Eastern Confl...

 India
4
Dan Bailey Takes helm as Jio Platforms' New International Business President

Dan Bailey Takes helm as Jio Platforms' New International Business President

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026