Delhi BJP's Strategic Session: Tackling Fees, Floods, and Future Plans

The BJP Legislature Party in Delhi convened at the Secretariat under CM Rekha Gupta, deciding on a special session for legislative and administrative issues on May 13-14. Key discussions included passing a bill to regulate private school fees and preparations for tackling monsoon-related waterlogging challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 20:21 IST
Delhi Assembly (Photo/@DelhiAssembly). Image Credit: ANI
In a crucial meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the BJP Legislature Party outlined significant legislative and administrative priorities at the Delhi Secretariat. Key on the agenda was the decision to hold a special two-day session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly scheduled for May 13 and 14.

The meeting, which commenced with discussions on addressing the persistent issue of waterlogging ahead of the monsoon, announced the introduction of the Private School Fees Bill during the upcoming session. The bill, aimed at curbing arbitrary charges by private schools, promises relief for parents and requires legislative approval after gaining cabinet nod.

Prominent party members engaged in earnest dialogue about the accountability of private schools, emphasizing the bill's parental benefits. Discussions extended to monsoon readiness, with Chief Minister Gupta directing MLAs to proactively address waterlogged areas across constituencies, ensuring all necessary infrastructure improvements are completed before the rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

