Speaker U T Khader Clarifies Remarks on Mangaluru Murder Controversy

Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader clarified remarks on the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty. Emphasizing misinterpretation of his statements, he highlighted the importance of awaiting investigation results. Khader condemned political attempts to communalize the case and urged faith in the justice system for maintaining peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 04-05-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 20:38 IST
Speaker U T Khader
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader has issued a clarification following public criticism of his comments about the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru. He stated that his remarks were misinterpreted.

Khader clarified that when questioned by media about the incident, he had mentioned the potential for gang rivalry but stressed that the complete truth would emerge only after thorough investigation and arrests. He denied having cleared any individuals or implied that other community members were uninvolved.

Furthermore, Khader revealed that Mohammed Fazil's family, who was murdered by a gang in 2022, approached him to affirm their innocence. His intent, he said, was merely to communicate this to the media without drawing conclusions. He accused local politicians of trying to communalize the incident for political gain before any arrests were made, stressing his intention to maintain calm. Khader condemned what he described as a deliberate distortion of his words, urging the public to uphold constitutional values and trust the justice system to foster peace in Dakshina Kannada district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

