Left Menu

Trump's Unshakable Stance on Powell and Tariffs: A Game of Economic Power

Former U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed he will retain Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve Chairman until 2026, while criticizing him and urging interest rate cuts. Trump's tariff policies continue to cause market volatility, with mixed signals about their impact on the economy and pending trade negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 21:20 IST
Trump's Unshakable Stance on Powell and Tariffs: A Game of Economic Power
Trump

In a recent interview, Donald Trump, the former U.S. President, confirmed his decision to retain Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve Chairman until the end of his term in 2026. Despite dismissing him as "a total stiff," Trump acknowledged Powell's crucial role and anticipated future interest rate cuts.

Trump's reiterated appeals for rate reduction reflect his ongoing contention with the Fed, aligning with his broader strategy to reshape the global trading system through increased tariffs. This strategy, however, has generated significant market volatility, with Trump attributing any economic downturn to President Joe Biden's policies.

Trump's assertive tariff policies have stirred international markets, leading to bilateral trade tensions and renegotiations. While he boasts about reducing the U.S. trade deficit and declining energy costs, the uncertainty lingers, heightening concerns over potential long-term impacts on global commerce and domestic economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025