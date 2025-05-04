Left Menu

BJP Slams Congress Leader for Rafale 'Nimbu Mirchi' Remarks

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat criticized Congress' Ajay Rai for his remarks about Rafale jets, accusing Congress of questioning the valour of India’s Armed Forces. Rai had mocked the government's inaction using 'nimbu mirchi' symbolism. BJP condemned Congress for purported attempts to undermine national security and armed forces' morale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 21:35 IST
BJP Slams Congress Leader for Rafale 'Nimbu Mirchi' Remarks
BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat launched a scathing critique against Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai over his comments about Rafale jets, described by Rai with the metaphor 'nimbu mirchi,' suggesting ineffectiveness in responding to terror threats.

Sehrawat accused Congress of consistently undermining the integrity of India's Armed Forces and questioned their repeated doubts about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to national security. The BJP MP compared Congress' attitude to criticism that Pakistan might levy, especially following India's surgical strikes.

Ajay Rai had earlier criticized what he perceived as inaction by the government on the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. Using symbolism like 'nimbu mirchi,' Rai questioned the operational status of Rafale jets. His mockery drew condemnation from BJP leaders, who viewed his remarks as demoralizing for the armed forces and politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025