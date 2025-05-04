BJP Slams Congress Leader for Rafale 'Nimbu Mirchi' Remarks

In a heated political exchange, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat launched a scathing critique against Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai over his comments about Rafale jets, described by Rai with the metaphor 'nimbu mirchi,' suggesting ineffectiveness in responding to terror threats.

Sehrawat accused Congress of consistently undermining the integrity of India's Armed Forces and questioned their repeated doubts about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to national security. The BJP MP compared Congress' attitude to criticism that Pakistan might levy, especially following India's surgical strikes.

Ajay Rai had earlier criticized what he perceived as inaction by the government on the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. Using symbolism like 'nimbu mirchi,' Rai questioned the operational status of Rafale jets. His mockery drew condemnation from BJP leaders, who viewed his remarks as demoralizing for the armed forces and politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)