BJP Slams Congress Over 'Toy Plane' Remarks, Calls Out Anti-Army Rhetoric

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized Congress' Ajay Rai for his remarks on Pakistan and the armed forces, claiming it undermines military morale and reflects Congress's identity. This follows Congress's criticism over the government's response to terrorism and controversial 'toy plane' comments on Rafale fighter jets.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a fierce exchange of words, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday launched a scathing critique of Congress and its leader Ajay Rai. Poonawalla accused Congress of branding Pakistan as a 'brother' and deriding India's armed forces, stating that this narrative has become ingrained in Congress's identity.

In his discussion with ANI, Poonawalla alleged that Ajay Rai's controversial remarks were made with the approval of Rahul Gandhi, as Rai is a close confidant of the Congress leader. He highlighted that Congress isolates itself by backing Pakistan instead of prioritizing national interests, hence undermining military morale.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai drew attention to the central government's perceived inefficacy against terrorism following the Pahalgam attack, suggesting Rafale jets were inadequately utilized. His remarks stirred further rebuke from BJP leaders, who condemned Congress for what they dubbed as attempts to demoralize Indian armed forces.

