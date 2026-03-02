Historic Plunge: Pakistan Stock Exchange Records Largest Single-Day Drop

The Pakistan Stock Exchange suffered an unprecedented hit on Monday, logging its largest single-day decline ever, with the KSE-100 index falling by 16,089.17 points.

The benchmark index tumbled to 151,972.99 points, marking a steep 9.57% drop from its last closing point. This historic plummet is attributed to geopolitical uncertainty in the region, according to financial analyst Kaukab Farshori from Capital Investments.

As the crash unfolded, trading was suspended temporarily, compounded by the shorter trading hours during Ramazan. The market had already shown signs of instability due to regional conflicts and a recent hike in petroleum prices. Observers noted some opportunistic investors seeking to capitalize on plummeting share prices.

