Sanjay Raut Criticizes Government's Response to Pahalgam Attack

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut criticizes the Indian Government's response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack. He sarcastically remarks on the government's retaliatory measures, such as banning Pakistani YouTube channels and diplomatic downsizing, questioning if these actions equate to real revenge, comparing them to historical actions by Indira Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 21:59 IST
government
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has voiced sharp criticism of the Central government's response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Speaking candidly, Raut mocked the measures taken by the government, such as banning Pakistani YouTube channels and reducing staff at the Pakistan High Commission, questioning their effectiveness as acts of revenge.

Raut drew a controversial comparison between the government's current actions and historical events, citing Indira Gandhi's decisive role in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh. He asserted that the inability to take similarly strong steps post the Pahalgam attack reflects a weak stance.

His comments come in the wake of India downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan following the terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. Alongside expelling military attaches and suspending the Indus Water Treaty, India also closed the Attari land transit, actions that Raut sees as insufficient signals of retaliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

