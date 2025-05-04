George Simion, known for his Eurosceptic stance, appears to be leading in Romania's presidential election re-run, according to exit polls released on Sunday. This election is viewed as a significant examination of the growing nationalism inspired by Donald Trump's ideology within the European Union.

The latest exit poll data, which does not reflect the substantial number of votes from Romanians living overseas, shows Simion at 30-33%, ahead of other contenders Crin Antonescu and Nicusor Dan, who are neck-and-neck with around 21-23% each. Simion, aged 38, is recognized for opposing military support to Ukraine and aligning himself with the U.S. president's MAGA movement.

Political analysts suggest that a Simion victory in the upcoming runoff, set for May 18, could lead to Romania's increased isolation, deter private investments, and destabilize NATO's eastern front as Ukraine endures a prolonged conflict with Russia. Sunday's election follows a previously aborted attempt to vote, allegedly disrupted by Russian interference favoring a now-banned far-right candidate.

