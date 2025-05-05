Simion's Eurosceptic Surge: A Test for Romanian Nationalism in EU

George Simion, a prominent Eurosceptic, is gaining traction in Romania's presidential election, marking a significant moment in the rise of Trump-like nationalism within the EU. Partial results indicate Simion is leading with 42% of the vote, trailed by former senator Crin Antonescu at 23%.

A victory for Simion could have profound implications for Romania, potentially isolating the nation and altering its stance on military aid to Ukraine. His platform criticizes EU leadership, leans towards U.S. MAGA ideologies, and vows to restore Romanian sovereignty.

The election, seen as a test for nationalism across Europe, takes place amid concerns of foreign interference. With a runoff scheduled for May 18, the outcome will shape Romania's role in the EU and its military strategies in Eastern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)