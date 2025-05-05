George Simion Leads in Romanian Presidential Race
Romanian hard-right candidate George Simion emerges as the frontrunner in the country's presidential election, securing 42.3% of votes with half of them counted. Centrist opponent Crin Antonescu trails behind with 22.5%, as per the electoral commission's latest data.
In a significant development in Romania's presidential race, hard-right candidate George Simion currently leads with 42.3% of the votes, according to the electoral commission's latest figures.
As 50% of the votes have been tallied, Simion has established a commanding lead over his closest rival, Crin Antonescu, who holds 22.5%.
The election results highlight a leaning towards hard-right politics in Romania, as voters express their preferences amidst a competitive political landscape.
