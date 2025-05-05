Trump's Bold Trade Moves: Navigating Fair Deals with China

In a recent development, President Donald Trump highlighted efforts to secure equitable trade relationships, particularly with China, despite recent escalations in tariffs.

While conversing with reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump mentioned ongoing discussions involving U.S. and Chinese officials, yet he has no immediate plans to meet President Xi Jinping.

Amidst a series of tariff adjustments, Trump remains hopeful about reaching a satisfactory agreement with China, even as he toughens his stance on trade policies that could redefine global economic dynamics.

