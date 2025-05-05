Trump's Bold Trade Moves: Navigating Fair Deals with China
U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized securing fair trade deals with multiple countries, notably China. Despite not planning to meet President Xi Jinping, U.S. officials continue discussions on various topics. Trump has imposed tariffs globally, and remains optimistic about reaching agreements, especially with China, although specifics are unclear.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 06:22 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 06:22 IST
In a recent development, President Donald Trump highlighted efforts to secure equitable trade relationships, particularly with China, despite recent escalations in tariffs.
While conversing with reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump mentioned ongoing discussions involving U.S. and Chinese officials, yet he has no immediate plans to meet President Xi Jinping.
Amidst a series of tariff adjustments, Trump remains hopeful about reaching a satisfactory agreement with China, even as he toughens his stance on trade policies that could redefine global economic dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Piyush Goyal's European Tour: Strengthening India's Global Trade Links
IT Titans Navigate Uncertain Waters Amid Global Trade Tensions
UAE Strengthens Global Trade Position Amid Service Sector Boom
China and Indonesia Strengthen Trade Ties Amid Global Trade Tensions
Indian Stock Indices Surge Amid Global Trade Hopes