Left Menu

Trump's Bold Trade Moves: Navigating Fair Deals with China

U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized securing fair trade deals with multiple countries, notably China. Despite not planning to meet President Xi Jinping, U.S. officials continue discussions on various topics. Trump has imposed tariffs globally, and remains optimistic about reaching agreements, especially with China, although specifics are unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 06:22 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 06:22 IST
Trump's Bold Trade Moves: Navigating Fair Deals with China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent development, President Donald Trump highlighted efforts to secure equitable trade relationships, particularly with China, despite recent escalations in tariffs.

While conversing with reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump mentioned ongoing discussions involving U.S. and Chinese officials, yet he has no immediate plans to meet President Xi Jinping.

Amidst a series of tariff adjustments, Trump remains hopeful about reaching a satisfactory agreement with China, even as he toughens his stance on trade policies that could redefine global economic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025