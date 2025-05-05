BJP Accuses Congress of Undermining Armed Forces Morale

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a fresh attack on Congress, accusing it and its allies of functioning as a 'fifth column' aimed at lowering the morale of India's armed forces. This comes after controversial remarks from Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajai Rai over the Pahalgam terror attack response.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi drew critical parallels between the actions of the Pakistani army and the leaders of the INDIA bloc, commenting that while the former attacks Indian forces through ceasefire violations, opposition leaders in India are politically bombarding the forces with demoralizing statements.

Trivedi emphasized India's military strength under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticizing the Congress for conflicting messages of support and attack, likening them to Pakistan's peace talk versus terrorism dichotomy. The opposition's rhetoric, he argues, is more frequently cited in Pakistani media than genuine criticism from Pakistani leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)