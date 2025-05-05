Left Menu

BJP Accuses Congress of Undermining Armed Forces Morale

The BJP accuses Congress and its allies of undermining the morale of Indian armed forces, likening them to a 'fifth column' with comments following Pahalgam attacks. BJP spokesperson Trivedi compares Indian politicians' criticism to Pakistani aggression, questioning Congress' official support message juxtaposed with demoralizing remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 13:33 IST
BJP Accuses Congress of Undermining Armed Forces Morale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a fresh attack on Congress, accusing it and its allies of functioning as a 'fifth column' aimed at lowering the morale of India's armed forces. This comes after controversial remarks from Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajai Rai over the Pahalgam terror attack response.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi drew critical parallels between the actions of the Pakistani army and the leaders of the INDIA bloc, commenting that while the former attacks Indian forces through ceasefire violations, opposition leaders in India are politically bombarding the forces with demoralizing statements.

Trivedi emphasized India's military strength under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticizing the Congress for conflicting messages of support and attack, likening them to Pakistan's peace talk versus terrorism dichotomy. The opposition's rhetoric, he argues, is more frequently cited in Pakistani media than genuine criticism from Pakistani leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025