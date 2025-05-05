BJP's Sambit Patra Meets Kuki MLAs to Discuss Manipur's Political Future
Sambit Patra, BJP's North East in-charge, met with Kuki MLAs in Churachandpur, Manipur, amidst political unrest following President's Rule. His unofficial visit aimed to facilitate peace in the region. This comes after a joint appeal by 21 Manipur MLAs to the Prime Minister and Home Minister to establish a popular government.
- Country:
- India
Sambit Patra, the BJP's North East in-charge, visited Manipur's Churachandpur district on Monday to engage with two Kuki MLAs amidst ongoing political turbulence. His agenda included a stopover in Thanlon to meet MLA Vungzagin Valte, who was previously targeted in a mob attack, and discussions with Churachandpur MLA L M Khaute and the Zomi Student Federation leaders.
Patra's visit comes shortly after a group of 21 Manipur MLAs appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to install a popular government in the state, which has been under President's Rule since February 13 following the resignation of former Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
During his visit, Patra held a closed-door discussion with leaders from the Kuki Zo Council and Zomi Council outlining the unofficial nature of his visit. His efforts are focused on restoring peace and normalcy as Manipur contends with ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities that has resulted in over 260 casualties since May 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Minister Calls for President's Rule Amid Murshidabad Unrest
Manipur MLAs Demand Popular Government Amid President's Rule
Gun Salute Controversy in Manipur: FIR Filed Amidst Ethnic Violence Anniversary
Manipur Marks Two Years Since Ethnic Violence with Renewed Calls for Peace
Imphal Remains Silent on Second Anniversary of Manipur's Ethnic Violence