BJP's Sambit Patra Meets Kuki MLAs to Discuss Manipur's Political Future

Sambit Patra, the BJP's North East in-charge, visited Manipur's Churachandpur district on Monday to engage with two Kuki MLAs amidst ongoing political turbulence. His agenda included a stopover in Thanlon to meet MLA Vungzagin Valte, who was previously targeted in a mob attack, and discussions with Churachandpur MLA L M Khaute and the Zomi Student Federation leaders.

Patra's visit comes shortly after a group of 21 Manipur MLAs appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to install a popular government in the state, which has been under President's Rule since February 13 following the resignation of former Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

During his visit, Patra held a closed-door discussion with leaders from the Kuki Zo Council and Zomi Council outlining the unofficial nature of his visit. His efforts are focused on restoring peace and normalcy as Manipur contends with ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities that has resulted in over 260 casualties since May 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)