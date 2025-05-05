Left Menu

BJP's Sambit Patra Meets Kuki MLAs to Discuss Manipur's Political Future

Sambit Patra, BJP's North East in-charge, met with Kuki MLAs in Churachandpur, Manipur, amidst political unrest following President's Rule. His unofficial visit aimed to facilitate peace in the region. This comes after a joint appeal by 21 Manipur MLAs to the Prime Minister and Home Minister to establish a popular government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 05-05-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 14:31 IST
BJP's Sambit Patra Meets Kuki MLAs to Discuss Manipur's Political Future
Sambit Patra
  • Country:
  • India

Sambit Patra, the BJP's North East in-charge, visited Manipur's Churachandpur district on Monday to engage with two Kuki MLAs amidst ongoing political turbulence. His agenda included a stopover in Thanlon to meet MLA Vungzagin Valte, who was previously targeted in a mob attack, and discussions with Churachandpur MLA L M Khaute and the Zomi Student Federation leaders.

Patra's visit comes shortly after a group of 21 Manipur MLAs appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to install a popular government in the state, which has been under President's Rule since February 13 following the resignation of former Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

During his visit, Patra held a closed-door discussion with leaders from the Kuki Zo Council and Zomi Council outlining the unofficial nature of his visit. His efforts are focused on restoring peace and normalcy as Manipur contends with ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities that has resulted in over 260 casualties since May 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025