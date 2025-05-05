Outcry in Maharashtra: Leaders Demand Justice for Temple Idol Desecration

Political leaders from various parties in Maharashtra have united in condemning the alleged desecration of a temple idol in Pune district, demanding stern action against those responsible. NCP's Supriya Sule has called for a decisive government response, condemning the incident as intolerable.

Authorities have arrested a 44-year-old man and detained his 16-year-old son in connection with the desecration act at the Annapurna Devi temple in Paud village. Sule emphasized that no individual disrupting social harmony should be forgiven, echoing Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne's call for harsh punishment.

However, the political discourse intensified as BJP's Chitra Wagh criticized Sule, accusing her of avoiding naming the accused and engaging in appeasement politics. Wagh expressed concern over the incident's implications for Hindu women and challenged Sule's perceived lack of responsiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)