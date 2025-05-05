Anticipated Diplomatic Engagements: Trump and Putin

The Kremlin has expressed it sees merit in organizing a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted the necessity of such an engagement, though challenges persist.

Despite acknowledging the importance of diplomatic talks, Peskov confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no scheduled trips to the Middle East, inhibiting the prospects of a meeting this May.

Peskov mentioned the lack of concrete plans, indicating that organizing a meeting of this magnitude would require considerable effort and coordination from both sides, leaving the potential for dialogue in limbo.

