Left Menu

Delhi Protests Erupt Over Milk Price Hike

The Congress held protests across Delhi in response to the recent increase in milk prices, criticizing the BJP-led government for failing to control inflation. Led by Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, the party called for a rollback of the price hike and the establishment of a committee to regulate future increases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 18:34 IST
Delhi Protests Erupt Over Milk Price Hike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress took to the streets of Delhi on Monday in a vocal protest against the recent hike in milk prices. The party blamed the BJP-led government for its inability to curb inflation and address the concerns of the common public.

Led by Delhi Congress head Devender Yadav, demonstrators gathered around a milk booth in east Delhi's Gandhi Market, wielding placards and chanting slogans to express their discontent.

Criticizing the 'triple-engine' BJP government, Yadav stated that the party favors the wealthy and urged a rollback of the price hike.

Haroon Yusuf, another Congress leader, demanded the creation of a regulatory committee to oversee price hikes, asserting that the government acts with impunity when raising costs. A citywide signature campaign has also been launched to rally public opposition against the rising prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025