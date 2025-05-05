Delhi Protests Erupt Over Milk Price Hike

The Congress took to the streets of Delhi on Monday in a vocal protest against the recent hike in milk prices. The party blamed the BJP-led government for its inability to curb inflation and address the concerns of the common public.

Led by Delhi Congress head Devender Yadav, demonstrators gathered around a milk booth in east Delhi's Gandhi Market, wielding placards and chanting slogans to express their discontent.

Criticizing the 'triple-engine' BJP government, Yadav stated that the party favors the wealthy and urged a rollback of the price hike.

Haroon Yusuf, another Congress leader, demanded the creation of a regulatory committee to oversee price hikes, asserting that the government acts with impunity when raising costs. A citywide signature campaign has also been launched to rally public opposition against the rising prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)