In an homage to history, Britain's King Charles joined veterans and the public for the start of four days commemorating the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day. The event featured a grand military parade and an impressive flypast, honoring the pivotal moment marking Nazi Germany's surrender.

The UK government orchestrated a series of commemorative events ahead of May 8th, marking the historic surrender in 1945. The celebrations gained significance amidst current geopolitical tensions, with US President Donald Trump seeking a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In a symbolic act, London's Big Ben marked the event as excerpts from Winston Churchill's VE Day speech resounded.

More than 1,300 members of Britain's armed forces participated, extending a gesture of solidarity to Ukraine by including their flag in the parade. Acknowledging the sacrifices of British veterans, Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the nation's gratitude and continued commitment to peace, culminating in a spectacular aerial display viewed by dignitaries and the public alike.

