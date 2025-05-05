Left Menu

China's Strategic Diplomacy Amid Indo-Pak Tensions

China is adopting a diplomatic approach to mitigate escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. Chinese experts stress the importance of maintaining regional stability and avoiding conflict. They advocate for diplomatic engagement and impartial investigations while recognizing Pakistan's security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:05 IST
China's Strategic Diplomacy Amid Indo-Pak Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China is cautiously navigating the rising tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing the importance of regional stability. Chinese strategic analysts underline the country's commitment to diplomatic solutions to avoid a full-blown conflict, echoing its approach since the 1999 Kargil conflict.

In recent dialogues, Chinese scholars have reiterated Beijing's position against military escalations, stressing the intolerable consequences for the region. While acknowledging Pakistan's security concerns, China continues to push for restraint and peaceful dialogue between the opposing neighbors.

In the global forum, China remains a proponent of diplomacy, working through international groupings like SCO and BRICS. During bilateral exchanges, China has expressed its support for impartial investigations to address tensions and its willingness to protect investments through initiatives such as the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025