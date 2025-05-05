China's Strategic Diplomacy Amid Indo-Pak Tensions

China is cautiously navigating the rising tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing the importance of regional stability. Chinese strategic analysts underline the country's commitment to diplomatic solutions to avoid a full-blown conflict, echoing its approach since the 1999 Kargil conflict.

In recent dialogues, Chinese scholars have reiterated Beijing's position against military escalations, stressing the intolerable consequences for the region. While acknowledging Pakistan's security concerns, China continues to push for restraint and peaceful dialogue between the opposing neighbors.

In the global forum, China remains a proponent of diplomacy, working through international groupings like SCO and BRICS. During bilateral exchanges, China has expressed its support for impartial investigations to address tensions and its willingness to protect investments through initiatives such as the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

