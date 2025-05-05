Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Criticizes Congress Over Gujarat Training Camp Dispute

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma criticized Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot for questioning BJP's decision to arrange a training camp in Gujarat. Sharma accused Gehlot of losing his 'mental balance' and criticized Congress for its political tactics. The camp is dedicated to strengthening BJP's governance strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:39 IST
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Criticizes Congress Over Gujarat Training Camp Dispute
Rajasthan Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma sharply criticized Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot for questioning the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) decision to organize a training camp for its representatives near the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. This critique highlights the ongoing political tensions between the two parties.

Addressing supporters in Vadodara, Sharma, a senior BJP leader, implied Gehlot had lost his 'mental balance'. He further accused the Congress of engaging in caste-based politics and corruption, attributing these tactics to Congress's diminished presence across states.

The BJP's training camp, set to be inaugurated by party president JP Nadda, aims to bolster governance skills of Rajasthan's elected officials. Gehlot's skepticism reflects broader questions about BJP's management strategies, as highlighted in his social media post questioning the necessity of hosting the camp in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025