Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Criticizes Congress Over Gujarat Training Camp Dispute

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma sharply criticized Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot for questioning the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) decision to organize a training camp for its representatives near the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. This critique highlights the ongoing political tensions between the two parties.

Addressing supporters in Vadodara, Sharma, a senior BJP leader, implied Gehlot had lost his 'mental balance'. He further accused the Congress of engaging in caste-based politics and corruption, attributing these tactics to Congress's diminished presence across states.

The BJP's training camp, set to be inaugurated by party president JP Nadda, aims to bolster governance skills of Rajasthan's elected officials. Gehlot's skepticism reflects broader questions about BJP's management strategies, as highlighted in his social media post questioning the necessity of hosting the camp in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)