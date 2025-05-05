Pakistan's Parliament Condemns India's Alleged Campaign Amid Rising Tensions
Pakistan's parliament has unanimously passed a resolution condemning the Indian government's campaign associating Pakistan with the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. The resolution also protests India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, asserting Pakistan's readiness to defend itself, while emphasising a commitment to peace.
In a significant move, Pakistan's parliament expressed unified disapproval of what it described as India's undue efforts to tarnish Pakistan's image following the Pahalgam terror attack. Ruling PML-N lawmaker Tariq Fazal Chaudhry presented a resolution rejecting any connections between Pakistan and the tragic event.
The resolution criticized the alleged "mala fide campaign" by India, characterizing it as a familiar tactic to use terrorism for political agendas. It also denounced India's unilateral decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, labeling it an unprovoked act of war.
While asserting Pakistan's preparedness to counter any Indian aggression, the resolution reaffirmed the nation's dedication to peace. The parliament also urged for accountability regarding India's alleged terrorist activities on Pakistani soil, and restated support for the Kashmiris' right to self-determination.
