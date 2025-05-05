Tensions Escalate: India and Pakistan on Brink Over Pahalgam Attack
Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh briefed Prime Minister Modi on India's combat readiness amid increasing tensions with Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack. High-level meetings with military leaders have sparked speculation about possible military responses. Economic and diplomatic measures were implemented, with Pakistan responding by closing airspace and suspending trade.
In an effort to address the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Their discussions centered on the combat readiness of India's armed forces, particularly as tensions continue to rise between the two nations.
This high-level meeting followed similar discussions with other military leaders, including the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. The Indian Navy has maintained a high alert status in the Arabian Sea, responding to naval drills conducted by Pakistan, while the Air Force remains active with long-range sorties.
In the wake of these developments, economic and diplomatic measures were taken by India, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the shutdown of the Attari border crossing, prompting Pakistan to respond by closing its airspace to Indian flights and suspending trade. The situation remains tense as both countries assess their next moves.
