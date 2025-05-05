Left Menu

Rajasthan Leaders Criticize BJP's Gujarat Training Retreat

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and opposition leader Tikaram Jully criticize the state BJP for organizing a training camp in Gujarat for Rajasthan's MPs and MLAs. They question the need for such a camp outside Rajasthan, implying that the state BJP is neglecting local governance issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of the Rajasthan BJP, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot questioned the decision to hold a training camp for the party's MPs and MLAs in Gujarat. The camp, which took place at a luxurious resort, has drawn attention and criticism from local leaders.

Gehlot expressed surprise that, despite ongoing challenges in Rajasthan, including law and order issues and inadequate infrastructure, the entire BJP legislative party opted for a retreat hundreds of kilometers away in Kevadia, Gujarat. He also highlighted the Congress's ability to host significant events, contrasting it with the BJP's actions.

However, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma defended the decision, suggesting that Congress's inconsistent stance led to its diminished presence in various states. Meanwhile, opposition leader Tikaram Jully decried the BJP's focus on external training instead of addressing pressing state concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

