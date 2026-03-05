Mumbai's Quest for Asiatic Lions: A Gesture of Goodwill from Gujarat?

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde has formally requested Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to facilitate the transfer of two pairs of Asiatic lions to the city's zoo as a goodwill gesture, according to officials.

In a letter penned on February 25, Tawde underscored the completion of the first phase of the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo's modernisation, which she noted had set the stage for the introduction of Asiatic lions along with other animals. The specially designed lion enclosure draws inspiration from the Maldhari settlements near Gujarat's Gir Forest National Park, featuring various natural elements and interactive viewing facilities.

The mayor highlighted how previous plans for acquiring lions from Sakkarbaug Zoo in Junagadh, approved in March 2019, fell through due to unavailability of zebras for exchange, leaving the lion enclosure unused. Urging Patel to intervene, Tawde emphasized that fulfilling this exchange would greatly enhance the zoo experience for Mumbai residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)