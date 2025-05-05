Left Menu

Protests Disrupt Dutch World War Two Anniversary in Wageningen

Five pro-Palestine protesters were arrested at a World War Two anniversary event in Wageningen, Netherlands, for disturbing public order. The event, marking 80 years of Dutch liberation, saw 250-300 people protesting the Israel-Gaza war. A smoke bomb was thrown during a speech by the Dutch Prime Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wageningen | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:22 IST
Protests Disrupt Dutch World War Two Anniversary in Wageningen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

In Wageningen, central Netherlands, a World War Two anniversary event was disrupted by the arrest of five pro-Palestine protesters on Monday. The arrests were made for disturbing public order, according to a police spokesperson.

The event marked 80 years since the Dutch liberation from Nazi occupation. It was attended by around 250 to 300 protesters who voiced their opposition to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. Protesters carried signs reading "Not then, not now, never again" and "Don't give hate power" while a massive 80-meter red banner symbolized "the red line the government refuses to draw."

During a speech by Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, a smoke bomb was reportedly thrown onto the stage. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who was also present, commented on Europe's current challenges, referencing the war in Ukraine. Veterans like Mervyn Kersh from Britain and Nick Janicki from Canada, both over 100 years old, participated in the event, with the public expressing gratitude with a loud cry of "thank you."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025