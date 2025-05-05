Protests Disrupt Dutch World War Two Anniversary in Wageningen
Five pro-Palestine protesters were arrested at a World War Two anniversary event in Wageningen, Netherlands, for disturbing public order. The event, marking 80 years of Dutch liberation, saw 250-300 people protesting the Israel-Gaza war. A smoke bomb was thrown during a speech by the Dutch Prime Minister.
In Wageningen, central Netherlands, a World War Two anniversary event was disrupted by the arrest of five pro-Palestine protesters on Monday. The arrests were made for disturbing public order, according to a police spokesperson.
The event marked 80 years since the Dutch liberation from Nazi occupation. It was attended by around 250 to 300 protesters who voiced their opposition to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. Protesters carried signs reading "Not then, not now, never again" and "Don't give hate power" while a massive 80-meter red banner symbolized "the red line the government refuses to draw."
During a speech by Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, a smoke bomb was reportedly thrown onto the stage. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who was also present, commented on Europe's current challenges, referencing the war in Ukraine. Veterans like Mervyn Kersh from Britain and Nick Janicki from Canada, both over 100 years old, participated in the event, with the public expressing gratitude with a loud cry of "thank you."
