Left Menu

Netanyahu's Expansive Gaza Strategy: Balancing Aid and Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans an intensive offensive against Hamas, aiming to control the Gaza Strip while managing aid distribution. Operations are paused until after a U.S. presidential visit. The initiative faces criticism, as many call for hostages' release and comprehensive peace talks, amid international pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:03 IST
Netanyahu's Expansive Gaza Strategy: Balancing Aid and Conflict
Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a plan for an 'intensive' military operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, approved by the security cabinet. The strategy involves controlling aid distribution and potentially capturing the entire Gaza territory. However, operations are halted until after the U.S. President's Middle East visit.

Despite previous attempts at a ceasefire faltering and international pressure mounting, Israel intends to push forward with this offensive effort. Israeli officials underscore the plan as gradual, with an initial focus on specific regions within Gaza, and emphasize the shift from prior military tactics to retaining control over already seized territories.

The contentious approach, involving humanitarian aid managed through private contractors, is part of a broader effort to prolong security zones. This decision has already incited opposition, with calls for a comprehensive ceasefire and prisoner exchanges from Hamas. Meanwhile, international bodies continue to warn of dire conditions facing Gaza's civilians amid ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025