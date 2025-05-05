Netanyahu's Expansive Gaza Strategy: Balancing Aid and Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a plan for an 'intensive' military operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, approved by the security cabinet. The strategy involves controlling aid distribution and potentially capturing the entire Gaza territory. However, operations are halted until after the U.S. President's Middle East visit.

Despite previous attempts at a ceasefire faltering and international pressure mounting, Israel intends to push forward with this offensive effort. Israeli officials underscore the plan as gradual, with an initial focus on specific regions within Gaza, and emphasize the shift from prior military tactics to retaining control over already seized territories.

The contentious approach, involving humanitarian aid managed through private contractors, is part of a broader effort to prolong security zones. This decision has already incited opposition, with calls for a comprehensive ceasefire and prisoner exchanges from Hamas. Meanwhile, international bodies continue to warn of dire conditions facing Gaza's civilians amid ongoing conflict.

