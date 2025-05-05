Haryana Boosts Social Security: CM Announces Seamless Pension Process

In a move set to overhaul the social security landscape, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared that pension processing now operates automatically within the state. This initiative spares eligible individuals the need to personally visit government offices. The announcement came during a financial assistance ceremony at the Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh, attended by Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana.

The Chief Minister made headlines by transferring the first pension to 24,695 new beneficiaries of various social security schemes directly into their bank accounts with a single click. This disbursement amounted to Rs 7.48 crore. The swift transaction underscores a significant stride towards efficient welfare distribution, with ongoing monthly assistance programmed to aid the growing list of beneficiaries.

According to official reports, the number of beneficiaries has surged across various categories, including old age, widow, and disabled individuals. The new beneficiaries, adding up to an impressive 17,407 for old age allowance and increases in other categories, contribute to a state-wide total exceeding 35 lakh under diverse pension schemes. These changes promise increased support for Haryana's vulnerable populations.

