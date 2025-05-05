Left Menu

Haryana Boosts Social Security: CM Announces Seamless Pension Process

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has streamlined social security pensions, leading to automated processing and direct transfers. At a recent event, pensions were directly deposited to 24,695 new beneficiaries' accounts, marking a significant shift in welfare delivery. This effort increases the state's pension beneficiaries to over 35 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 23:06 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a move set to overhaul the social security landscape, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared that pension processing now operates automatically within the state. This initiative spares eligible individuals the need to personally visit government offices. The announcement came during a financial assistance ceremony at the Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh, attended by Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana.

The Chief Minister made headlines by transferring the first pension to 24,695 new beneficiaries of various social security schemes directly into their bank accounts with a single click. This disbursement amounted to Rs 7.48 crore. The swift transaction underscores a significant stride towards efficient welfare distribution, with ongoing monthly assistance programmed to aid the growing list of beneficiaries.

According to official reports, the number of beneficiaries has surged across various categories, including old age, widow, and disabled individuals. The new beneficiaries, adding up to an impressive 17,407 for old age allowance and increases in other categories, contribute to a state-wide total exceeding 35 lakh under diverse pension schemes. These changes promise increased support for Haryana's vulnerable populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

